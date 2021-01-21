Four Seasons Roofing Reiterates the Importance of Pre-Storm Roof Inspections

Owings Mills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Four Seasons Roofing, an expert in roofing solutions in the Maryland area, reiterates that consumers should plan ahead for storm season now. Roofing inspections, conducted today, could help homeowners to avoid expensive roof repairs after the storms hit.



In Maryland, storm season typically begins June 1. Four Seasons Roofing advises customers to schedule their inspections long before the first drop of rain hits the ground.



"In 2020, we had an amazingly dangerous storm season," says Alex Tugucci of Four Seasons Roofing. "We expected somewhere between 13 and 20 storms, and most of those predictions came true. We hope 2021 will be different, but we're not sure that will happen."



Homeowners who wait could enter storm season with bent, buckled, or missing roof shingles. They could blow away in the high winds of a storm. Or missing items could let torrential rainfall enter residences and damage property.



"Getting a timely roof repair after a storm isn't always easy," says Alex Tugucci. "Many people need help, and they're all contacting the same companies. Homeowners who wait could be forced to pop tarps on their roofs while they wait for help. And they could be waiting for weeks, if not longer."



Homeowners with a flat roof should be especially careful. Structures like this can collect stormwater, and if it measures in feet, it could be heavy enough to cause structural collapse.



"We encourage all homeowners with a flat roof to get an inspection every two years or so," says Alex Tugucci. "But it's especially important to get a flat roof checked before storms hit. Homes with roofs like this are incredibly vulnerable to damage."



Storms don't need to hit Category 4 or 5 to cause damage, says Baltimore Country experts.* Heavy rains and associated flooding cause the most damage, and they can come with lower-rated storms.



"We don't want homeowners to have a false sense of security," Alex Tugucci says. "We anticipate a significant year, and we want consumers to be prepared."



