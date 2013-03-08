"The Four-Star Diet" Author Receives Invitations from "All-Star" Talk Shows

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- No doubt, the media tour for the Author of “The Four-Star Diet: Based Upon The Wisdom Of General Colin Powell & Other Ridiculously Brilliant Leaders” has only just begun. Receiving invitations from as far away as the UAE, Laura J. Wellington will begin making appearances on numerous “Celebrity, Style, and News” shows in the United States and Internationally to discuss her new book, including the numerous rave reviews that are driving this incredible new writer to weigh what she might do next…well past the “diet” book she’s written.



With major media support and public accolades abound, corporate interest has descended upon the Author expeditiously, carrying with it a host of exciting opportunities currently being considered by this well-known entrepreneur turned Author.



“It seems that every aspect of my life is being affected by this book. I don’t know what to expect next. That said, I’m having a heck of a good time!” says Laura J. Wellington.



For further information or to arrange an interview, contact Connie Roberts, Wow!media, thefourstardiet@gmail.com or wowmedia575@gmail.com, (201) 478-0190; www.thefourstardiet.com