Four Ways Running Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- For those looking to lose weight- running might be the best solution.



Obviously any exercise is good exercise, but when someone is trying to losing weight, it’s hard to beat the benefits gained running. Running is one of the most efficient ways to burn calories and get fit without having implementing any diet restrictions. Here are four reasons running can be the best exercise for weight loss.



1. Running keeps working even when the runner is at rest. Because running is a high-intensity exercise it stimulates more “afterburn” than other low-intensity exercise. Studies have even compared walking the same distance as running, and more calories were burned after running than walking.



2. Running is more time-efficient. Even if running a mile and walking a mile burned the same number of calories, running is a considerably faster way to burn those calories. Also the average person can run two or three times as far as walking in a specific amount of time



3. Running is super convenient. Sure people can acquire lots of gadgets and gear, little is actually required to go running. It can be done alone, in groups and just about anywhere. No special equipment is needed beyond a pair of running shoes. For this reason alone, running is the best workout for weight loss because it’s cheap, it’s accessible, and there are fewer barriers to maintaining a routine, even while traveling.



4. Two words: runner’s high. The first and very important rule of exercising for weight loss is that if it’s not enjoyable, people won’t stick with it. And studies actually support what many runners have experienced on an anecdotal level—running can actually cause a high



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com