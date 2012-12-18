Fowler & Gilbert Provides the Information Customers Need to Make an Informed Choice

Middlewich, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Business owners must make decisions on a daily basis. When the time comes to purchase a new building, the owner has a choice between buying an "off the shelf" frame kit building or one that is custom made to his or her specifications. "There are many advantages to going the custom route that should be considered during the decision making process," Ron McDowell of Fowler & Gilbert states.



Fowler & Gilbert custom designs and manufactures steel frame buildings according to the exact specifications of the customer. "Where the company differs from many others in the industry is every stage of the process is completed in one location," Mr. McDowell explains. "With each project, design drawings are prepared and planning applications handled where necessary. Buildings are then prefabricated as much as possible at the facility before being transported to the site. At the site, full installation service is available from start to finish. Businesses find this to be helpful as the building meets their exact needs every time."



In addition to designing and constructing custom buildings, FLGB.co.uk offers a wide variety of services to meet the needs of customers. "We can take and make your old building look new again or demolish an old building and remove it. A range of building materials is kept in stock to meet the needs of customers at all times which saves the client both time and money," Mr. McDowell goes on to say.



Fowler & Gilbert keeps an eye on the business world which is also of benefit to customers. Recently, Sentry revealed a marked increase in wheat production. Customers need to know this and plan their budgets accordingly which could affect their building choices. "Information like this is very helpful and we are more than happy to provide it for our customers so they can make informed decisions before making a purchase. Doing so helps to ensure their complete satisfaction which is always our goal," Mr. McDowell declares.



About Fowler & Gilbert

Fowler & Gilbert, a privately owned company, dedicates itself to providing high quality steel frame buildings at affordable prices. Providing customer service second to none, this company provides buildings appropriate for storing grain, housing livestock and many other things. All provide farm-assured and vermin-free conditions. Other building types constructed by this company include riding arenas, distribution warehouses and a surf shop. All buildings can be delivered nationwide and production capabilities have recently been increased for faster and more efficient delivery. Management combines more than 140 years of relevant experience and works with each client to create a building customized to his or her specifications. All work is organised and of the highest possible standard and all stages of the process are completed in house to ensure complete customer satisfaction.



