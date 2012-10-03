Fox Announces New Season of Kitchen Nightmares with Chef Gordon Ramsey

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- With the return of the hit reality television series, Kitchen Nightmares, all failing restaurant owners are now given the chance to rekindle their hopes towards recovering from instability. Chef Gordon Ramsay is set again to rescue restaurants and owners completely falling into a wormhole in the show’s sixth season this year. The famous chef will visit a new establishment that is currently facing myriad problems. People have also watched him teaching prisoners how to bake pastries, overhauling flopping restaurants, and ranting at Hollywood celebrities over their unsatisfactory performance in the kitchen.



Produced by ITV Studios America, the said TV series premiered in September 19, 2007 and has ever since broadcasted on the FOX network. As Chef Gordon Ramsay will visit such failing establishments, he will also provide effective strategies as solutions to some of the major reasons why a restaurant has been unsuccessful in achieving its objectives and goals.



Similar to what risk managers do, he will diagnose the real problems existing in the company such as the effects of having an inexperienced staff, unsanitary equipment and utensils, the management, and so on. Chef Ramsay truly plays a significant role as a last line of chance for restaurants to help them turn the tables around in their favor.



The Americans and the rest of the world will witness again another Kitchen Nightmares season where miracles happen with the help of Chef Gordon Ramsay. This show is perfect for anyone who aspires to become a successful restaurant manager despite the fluctuating economy. The world-renowned chef is dedicated to do whatever it takes to help those restaurants into sought-after stars in the food and business industry. The expertise of Chef Ramsay with the support of his creative staff and network will serve instrumental in coming up with the best pieces of advice and solutions for the restaurant owners situating between a rock and a hard place. You can read more about the show and Chef Ramsey on Fox's website http://www.fox.com/kitchennightmares/



