Fox Electric Utility Vehicles Make Life Easy for a Wide Range of Industry Sectors

Leicestershire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- The history of electric vehicles dates back to the 1830s when Scottish inventor Robert Anderson invented the first electric carriage powered by non-rechargeable primary cells. American inventor William Morrison built the first successful electric automobile in 1891 and by the beginning of the 20th century, more than 1 in 4 cars were powered by electricity. However, by the 1920s electric cars ceased to be a viable commercial product due to the ready supply of petrol and the vehicle’s lack of horsepower.



Electric cars came back on to the agenda in the late 1960s and early 1970s, primarily because of the oil crises. Today, the focus is on reducing carbon emissions and consumer demand has forced manufacturers to produce cleaner, more efficient vehicles.



One company that has risen to the challenge is Fox Electric Utility Vehicles. The company’s website explains: “Electric Van requirements vary depending upon the company, council, authority or users needs. For this reason Fox Electric Utility Vehicles build the Electric Van around the customer’s exact requirements.” The site goes on to list all the different design options including roof mounted safety lights, tow bar attachments, vehicle high visibility signage and internal control mechanisms for gritting.



The home page has a facility where customers can book a free test drive, either at their own premises or at the Fox depot in Market Harborough.



Visitors to the site will find high quality imagery and a plethora of editorial content about the various vehicles on offer. There is a separate page of each vehicle, which includes an overview, detailed technical specifications plus a video that highlights the main features of the vehicle.



The Hire a Vehicle section of the site, which is easily accessible from the main menu, explains that an increasing amount of companies want to hire rather than purchase electric utility vehicles these days because the cost can be offset against revenue rather than capital expenditure. “Hires can be tailored to suit individual requirements and can include maintenance and servicing if required.”



Customers can visit the Sectors area of the site to find out how different industry sectors are benefitting from the use of electric utility vehicles.



The News section of the website contains further interesting articles about electric utility vehicles and the way some organisations have adapted them to suit their needs.



About Fox Electric Utility Vehicles

Fox Electric Utility Vehicles is a Leicestershire based company that supplies electric vehicles to local councils, education, estates and the industrial and leisure sectors.



For more information, please visit http://www.electricutilityvehicles.co.uk