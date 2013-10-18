Fox Gregory to Be Joint Selling Agent on (John Adam, 1972) Mansions in St. Johns Wood

Westminster, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- London is seen as one of the premier world cities in which to both live and invest. London’s economy is nearly a third of the whole economy of the UK. Like other global cities, London attracts capital from around the world, and rich investors will pay top dollar to secure their real estate interests. This has led to price increases of 116% over the last eight years, meaning there has never been a better time to put a property on the market. This has created all-time highs in one of the most sought after locations for buyers and estate agents: St. John’s Wood. Fox Gregory have cornered this market by specializing in matching buyers and sellers in this unique and thriving area, and have recently landed a deal as Joint Selling Agents for a new development of ambassadorial mansions in St. John’s Wood.



St John's Wood is a district of north-west London, in the City of Westminster, and at the north-west end of Regent's Park. It is approximately 2.5 miles north-west of Charring Cross. It was recently ranked by Forbes magazine as the 5th most expensive postcode in London.



Company Director David Gregory commented, ‘It would seem that London’s housing market is inextricably tied with its economic success but it has been failing for some time to increase supply at a sufficient rate to curb price growth. This means that the lack of housing supply is keeping prices at all time highs so only the very wealthiest can compete for the space.’



As of 2013, the St John’s Wood property market has reached exceptional levels, with mansions on Avenue Road going for between £15- and £60 million.



To help redress this escalation and add more competition to the market, Fox Gregory will be acting as Joint Selling Agent with Knight Frank for new build “John Adam” style ambassadorial mansions which will have a floor area of 24,000 sq. ft. The project will be completed in summer 2015.



Company Director Grant Fox explained, “This mansion along with new build homes create a rare opportunity and new flood of competition to buy up the prime real estate in an area covering Regents Park, London Zoo, the London Business School and American School in London, Lords Cricket Ground and one of the most fashionable high streets in the city.”



About Fox Gregory

Fox Gregory advertise on all of the primary property portals i.e. Primelocation, Findaproperty, Zoopla etc and rank high in Google search results. They are shareholders in the Luxury lifestyle magazine “Fabric” and also use a variety of magazine and newspaper media to advertise their listed properties. However, their marketing is underpinned by our client and customer referrals. Fox Gregory operates under the guidelines as set out by the Property Ombudsman so customers can be assured of a professional service. Fox Gregory also actively promotes quality homes in Belgravia, Knightsbridge, Kensington, Chelsea and Mayfair. For more information, please visit: http://www.foxgregory.co.uk/