Fox Painting Company Now Painting Residential Homes This Spring Season

Havertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- With the weather getting warmer and spring in the air, many homeowners are gearing up for spring cleaning. As the home is being cleaned, individuals will take notice to wear and chips in their wall, or realize they need a touch up for the color of the paint. To assist their clients in spring cleaning projects, and provide them with a beautiful new interior paint job, Fox Painting Company is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for painting residential homes. As thorough and reliable professionals, the painters will consult with their clients to get a grasp of the job they wish to have completed.



Some painting projects are larger than others, and Fox Painting Company will adhere to their client’s wishes, whether a full interior house painting or a select few rooms. The painter in Newtown Square works side by side with homeowners to help select a color design that will make the room stand out. There is an extensive process for painting the interior of a home, and the painters ensure all surrounding furniture and floors are protected against any splatter or spill of paint. The company prides themselves in customer service, cleaning up all painted areas completely and thoroughly.



For those interested in having a room in their home painted for a refreshing look this spring and summer season, a painter near Wynnewood from Fox Painting Company will provide a free estimate. Once an estimate is agreed upon, the painters will spackle the existing paint to smooth out existing cracks, gaps, nail pops, and other blemishes on each wall. With exceptional attention to detail, the diligent painters will utilize the highest quality products and implement two coats of paint to provide a superior finish that leaves clients in complete satisfaction. Contact the company today to inquire on an estimate to help get the process started.



About Fox Painting Company

Founded in 2007 by owner and operator Matt Fox, Fox Painting Company provides services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Striving for complete customer satisfaction, the company is motivated and dedicated to serving their clients with quality service from start to finish. A job is never complete with Fox Painting Company until clients are 100 percent satisfied with the performance. Matt Fox will oversee all projects and will be available for assisting with any questions. Their services are guaranteed with a warranty of up to five years.



For more information, please visit http://www.foxpaintingcompany.com/.