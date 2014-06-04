Fox Painting Company Now Taking Commercial Painting Projects This Summer Season

Havertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- As companies frequently change, so too does the interior and exterior of their property or building. When paint starts to fade, or the wallpaper starts to tear, it looks unprofessional to customers and clients. To ensure the paint appears—and stays—fresh, Fox Painting Company is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for painting commercial properties this summer. They pride themselves on their exceptional attention to detail and quality craftsmanship to provide a magnificent finish.



A painter near Wynnewood will travel to the place of business to get a grasp of the task that needs to be completed. Every property is unique, and all require a different level of service. Whether needing a wallpaper installation over worn out paint, or a new coat to make the interior or exterior stand out, the professionals are well equipped to handle the most challenging of projects for their clients. When business owners have a specific color or design in mind, the painting crew will work side by side to make sure they complete the task exactly to the client’s wishes.



When interested in livening up the walls or siding of the property with a new paint job, the painting contractor in Newtown Square from Fox Painting Company will provide free estimates so clients can be sure they are receiving a fair price before the project gets underway. For the convenience of their clientele, the professionals will paint the property during nights and weekends to avoid interruptions during the work day. To hear more about their services, or to request a free estimate for commercial painting services, please contact the company today.



About Fox Painting Company

Founded in 2007 by owner and operator Matt Fox, Fox Painting Company provides services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Striving for complete customer satisfaction, the company is motivated and dedicated to serving their clients with quality service from start to finish. A job is never complete with Fox Painting Company until clients are 100 percent satisfied with the performance. Matt Fox will oversee all projects and will be available for assisting with any questions. Their services are guaranteed with a warranty of up to five years.



For more information, please visit http://www.foxpaintingcompany.com/.