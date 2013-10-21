Fox World Travel Plans Vacation with Country Music Stars Thompson Square, Love & Theft and Brett Eldredge

Oshkosh, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Fox World Travel recently announced their tenth annual Great Escape vacation. The Great Escape features private country music concerts, autograph sessions, radio broadcasts and more at an All-Inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean. Great Escape 2014 will be held at the Iberostar Paraiso Lindo and Paraiso Maya for 7 nights, January 25 - February 1, 2014 or January 26-February 2, 2014. This year’s trip will feature two private concerts and private meet and greet autograph sessions with popular country music recording artists, Thompson Square, Love & Theft and Brett Eldredge.



Radio station partners FM106.1 in Milwaukee, Y100 in Green Bay and 96.3 Star Country in Madison will be broadcasting their morning shows from the resort Monday through Friday. Travelers are able to interact with the hosts and take part in special events.



“We’re really excited about this year’s event and to host some of country music’s top artists for our 10th Great Escape anniversary. Our Great Escapers really appreciate the extras they receive while staying at such great resorts and that keeps them coming back year after year,” said Brian Hurley, vice president of the Vacation Travel Division for Fox World Travel. “We offer two private concerts including one concert on the beach, autograph sessions, special events, radio broadcasts, an opportunity to hang out with their favorite country stars in addition to the all-inclusive amenities at the Iberostar resort complex. “You won’t find another vacation like it, which is why our percentage of repeat travelers is so high,” said Hurley.



Pricing listed on the website includes nonstop airfare with Funjet Vacations from Milwaukee and Chicago O’Hare, but travel agents at Fox World Travel can also provide land-only pricing and pair it with airfare from cities nationwide. This trip always sells out, so we recommend booking early. Space is limited.



Visit: http://www.gofox.com/greatescape for details or call 866-463-6946 to ask a travel agent.



About Fox World Travel

Fox World Travel was founded in 1960 and is ranked in the top 20 of over 25,000 travel agencies in the United States, according to the Business Travel Survey in Business Travel News. Fox World Travel owns and operates 11 retail travel locations throughout Wisconsin as well as Premier Meetings and Incentives in Oshkosh and Fox World Travel School. Visit Fox World Travel online at http://www.GoFox.com.



Corporate Headquarters

2150 S Washburn Street

P.O. Box 2386

Oshkosh, WI 54903-2386

Phone: 920-236-8000

Fax: 920-236-8050

Website: http://www.gofox.com



Contact: Brian Hurley, Vice president-vacation travel

Fox World Travel

(920) 236-8000

bhurley@gofox.com