FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2022 -- FOXO Technologies Inc. is under investigation concerning possible securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FOXO), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FOXO) concerning whether a series of statements by FOXO Technologies Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Minneapolis, MN based FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry.



On February 24, 2022, FOXO Technologies Inc entered into a definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. ("Delwinds") (NYSE: DWIN).



On September 15, 2022, FOXO Technologies Inc launched its initial public offering ("IPO") through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), Delwinds. The stock opened for trading at $7.29 per share.



On November 14, 2022, FOXO Technologies Inc Technologies postponded its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Report and Conference Call.



On November 14, 2022, FOXO Technologies Inc Technologies announced the departure of Chief Product Officer, Erin Sharoni.



Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) declined to as low as $0.418 per share on November 17, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) have certain options



