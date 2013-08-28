Foxwoods Casino Virtual Concierge - Helping to Increase Client Satisfaction

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With the explosion of opportunity and growth that virtual concierge services provide hospitality and service industries, it’s no wonder casinos are jumping at the bit to employ this amazing bit of technology in their own establishments! Our virtual concierge systems fit right in with casino business operations while saving money, and enhance the client experience tenfold with their ease of use, constant availability, and unmatched overall customer service potential. Take a look at our Foxwoods Casino Virtual Casino to get a basic feel of why our virtual concierge will work very well in your casino.



There’s an almost endless amount of possibility of what our virtual concierge units can offer you and your clients. First, they can offer services that expensive human personnel have offered in the past. They can allow clients to register for events. They can sell luxury services such as room service in hotel rooms, massages, drinks, and arrange transportation. They can even check patrons into hotel rooms, check them out, allow them to buy tickets to shows, check show schedules, and advertise products in an unobtrusive and attractive manner. They can also serve as feedback kiosks, so that customers can feel safe and able to offer complaints and feedback, even praise on your establishment and services in privacy. As far as basic business, having a virtual concierge service in your casino will completely maximize your staff- allowing them to focus on more personal and important tasks while our units manage jobs that are easily doable by electronic kiosk- all while offering an advertisement and sales potential that human power just doesn’t offer.



Installation is a breeze as well. We offer full, multiple location installation and connectivity over our secure web based network. The network also includes a fully in-house management and control system that it’s fully customizable, with complete access to the Geebo network. And when you install with JCS Enterprises, we can offer services that includes an overhaul of your credit card processing system, lowering your costs with our virtual concierge installation package. All of this also includes fully customized merchandise and service data inputs, to ensure that what you’re selling is always new, fresh, and unique as products change. And, to top this all off, full staff training is part of our total package of service with installation and connection to our virtual concierge services.



Technology is changing, and customers are looking for a more personal yet easy method of getting the things they want in a faster and simpler manner. Offering virtual concierge services like the Foxwoods Casino Virtual Concierge in your casino will greatly increase your client satisfaction and help improve communication between your business and your clients. Other casinos are now recognizing how this technology can help them connect with customers and vastly improve their bottom lines, so what are you waiting for? Enjoy the benefits of technology and reap the rewards with expansive customer satisfaction, all while saving money and maximizing manpower. Give your clients the best possible experience you can!



Website: http://jcsenterprise.net