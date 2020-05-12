Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The growing innovation in wireless communication will contribute to the FPGA market growth in 4G/5G waveform coexistence, non-contiguous carrier aggregation, and processing of centralized Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN). It uses dynamic partial reconfiguration that offers higher flexibility in design time and runtime suitable for 5G architecture. Moreover, these devices are increasingly being adopted by automotive manufacturers and OEMs to build efficient safety systems, such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance systems, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), making them more scalable. They also require the least hardware modifications for system upgrade.



FPGA Market is expected to exceed USD 13 billion by 2026. The growing demand for high performance computing across various industries is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.



Some of the major findings in the FPGA market report include:



- Adaptable acceleration in data centers for storage systems and highly efficient servers is projected to drive the market growth. FPGA offers low latency connection and customized high bandwidth for network and storage systems.



- FPGA chips are majorly adopted in industries owing to their ability to market faster and provide cheaper solutions for low to medium volume production compared to Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), which is more expensive and time-consuming.



- The increasing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning is likely to boost the market growth



- The introduction of nano bridge FPGA is projected to heighten the market growth owing to technical advancements, such as offering high density, which reduce the area occupied by the logic circuit



- Europe is largely focusing on industry 4.0 technology to increase the manufacturing process and productivity. This will positively influence the demand for FPGA in the region.



- Prominent companies present in the industry are Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Altera Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Aeroflex, Inc., where Xilinx and Intel Corporation hold the majority of the market share.



The FPGA market in China is growing at a fast pace owing to the presence of established automotive and consumer electronics players in the region. Furthermore, companies, such as Alibaba, Samsung, Xinhua, etc., in this region are heavily investing in AI, contributing to the demand growth for these chips. For instance, in February 2019, Xinhua introduced the world's first AI news anchor. These advancements are likely to boost the market for FPGA in the region. Moreover, in July 2017, China launched the "New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan", which emphasized to develop the AI industry by investing approximately USD 150 billion by 2030. It targets eight major applications including service robots and smart cars with a wide variety of chips, such as GPU, FPGA, ASIC, and CPU, employed in them.



Companies are adopting various developmental strategies, such as product innovations, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, to obtain strong capabilities from other players. For instance, in April 2019, Intel Corporation launched its new Agilex FPGA to deliver the requirements of data-centric businesses. Furthermore, the company is focusing on strengthening its product range for data center and network markets.



