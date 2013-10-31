ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" FPGA Market in Global Telecom Industry 2012-2016 :Latest Industry Size Research Report " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market in the Global Telecom industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the unlimited demand for bandwidth in wireless networks. The FPGA Market in the Global Telecom industry has also been witnessing an increased preference for greener technology. However, divestment from FPGA technology by major customers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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The FPGA Market in Global Telecom Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the FPGA market in the Global Telecom industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include Altera Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Microsemi Corp., and Xilinx Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in this report are Applied Micro Circuits Corp., Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?
What are key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
List of Figures
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Programmable Market Segments
Exhibit 3: Common FPGA Applications
Exhibit 4: Global Market for FPGA in Telecom Industry (US$ billion)
Exhibit 5: Global FPGA Market by Customer Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 6: FPGA Market in Global Telecom Industry by Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 7: Global FPGA Vendor Share in Telecom Industry 2012
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