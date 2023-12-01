FPGA Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- The FPGA market is valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing adoption of FPGA products in the advanced driver assistance systems, and proliferation of AI and IoT are among factors that contribute to the growth of the FPGA market.



The rising number of data centers and high-performance computing facilities worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market. Data centers are essential for adopting IoT as they process data from millions of devices and sensors to carry out highly optimized autonomous operations.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194123367



The market for high-end FPGA segment to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Devices with high-level integration architecture, known as high-end FPGAs, provide exceptional performance and high bandwidth. These FPGAs are equipped with next-generation hard processor systems and offer improved speed and functionality. With over 500,000 logic elements, 32+ transceiver counts, and 600+ input/output resources, these devices are top-of-the-line. The first 14 nm node size high-end FPGA, the Stratix 10 SoC, was introduced by Intel Corporation (US). Intel's Stratix and Agilex families, Xilinx Inc.'s Virtex family, and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation's Speedster7t FPGA family are all examples of high-end FPGAs that offer enhanced performance and power consumption.



20-90 nm segment in node size to hold highest market share of the FPGA market during forecast period



The 20–90 nm segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2022. Customers prefer FPGAs with node sizes ranging between 20–90 nm due to their high performance, programming flexibility, and low power consumption. These FPGAs have been available in the market for a considerable amount of time and are known for their industry-leading features, such as high bandwidth and reduced total system costs, which make them suitable for general-purpose and portable applications.



SRAM segment in technology to highest market share of the FPGA market during forecast period



FPGAs are commonly programmed using SRAM technology because they can easily reconfigure cells based on specific application needs. This allows for testing new FPGA designs against existing standards for FPGA-based devices. SRAM-based FPGAs enable logic implementation through look-up tables (LUT) and have gained popularity worldwide due to their ability to sort embedded RAM blocks and ease of controlling, routing, and configuring switches. They are highly flexible and ideal for designing finite state machines (FSM), computer programs, sequential logic circuits, and arithmetic circuits.



Data-center and computing segment to hold largest CAGR of the FPGA market during forecast period



The field of data storage technology is growing rapidly, allowing consolidation of existing IT functions with newly added capabilities. Large data centers now offer both traditional IT and new data analytics services, requiring performance and bandwidth storage systems and servers. FPGA are utilized in large-scale data centers to provide high-speed data processing through high bandwidth and low-latency connections to storage systems and networks, as well as data filtering, compression, and acceleration algorithms.



FPGA market in Asia Pacific estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the FPGA market, mainly due to the telecommunications, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and computing sectors. China and Japan play a crucial role in the rapidly growing 5G market, with India following closely behind in rolling out 5G technology. This presents growth opportunities for telecom companies in India, thus driving the FPGA market. Industrial automation is also on the rise in Asia Pacific, increasing the demand for FPGAs.



Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194123367



Key Market Players



Major vendors in the FPGA companies include Advanced Micro Devices (Xilinx, Inc.) (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Quicklogic Corporation (US), Efinix Inc. (US), Flexlogix(US).