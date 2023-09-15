FPGA Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2023-2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2023 -- The FPGA market industry is valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing adoption of FPGA products in the advanced driver assistance systems, and proliferation of AI and IoT are among factors that contribute to the growth of the FPGA market industry.



Major vendors in the FPGA companies include Advanced Micro Devices (Xilinx, Inc.) (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Quicklogic Corporation (US), Efinix Inc. (US), Flexlogix(US).



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing number of data centers and high performance computing (HPC) facilities



The rising number of data centers and high-performance computing facilities worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market industry. Data centers are essential for adopting IoT as they process data from millions of devices and sensors to carry out highly optimized autonomous operations. FPGAs are being integrated into data centers to offload and accelerate specific services. They improve the response time, throughput, and energy efficiency of high-performance computing, ADAS, IoT, and 5G devices by offloading computing workloads from the central processing units (CPU) of servers.



Restraint: Security concerns associated with FPGAs



Security vulnerabilities due to hidden bugs in FPGAs are restraining the market growth. FPGAs have a re-programmability feature, unlike traditional hardware chipsets and ICs. This feature helps developers to achieve desired functionality after manufacturing. However, the re-programmability feature makes FPGAs vulnerable to security attacks. Some of the FPGAs have hidden bugs in their hardware, which may lead hackers to steal critical data and get complete access control over the chipset.



Opportunity: Increasing penetration of eFPGAs into military and aerospace industry



The benefits associated with the use of eFPGAs in the aerospace industry include customizability, quick prototyping, real-time processing, space optimization, security, fault tolerance, legacy system integration, and flexibility to changing standards. With these benefits, eFPGA has become a useful technology for improving the performance, dependability, and flexibility of aerospace applications. The military sector uses eFPGAs for various purposes: customization, real-time processing, hardware acceleration, secure communication, fault tolerance, legacy system integration, SWaP optimization, and lifecycle management.



Challenge: Highly complex programming



FPGAs can be used to create reconfigurable accelerators with lower latency and better efficiency. However, while FPGAs offer increased efficiency, flexibility, and programmability, they can be challenging to program and manage. For instance, a large number of FPGAs must be integrated into the data center infrastructure. However, this large volume of FPGAs is expensive and difficult to program and deploy to the data center infrastructure. FPGAs are becoming more widely available as part of infrastructure-as-a-service offerings from leading companies. FPGA providers offer optimized FPGA libraries for integration into customers' applications, such as cloud services and aerospace.



Key Players:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Xilinx, Inc.) (US)



Xilinx, Inc., is renowned for its pioneering work in creating field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable systems on chips (SOCs), and adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAP). Xilinx offers various products, including ACAPs, FPGAs, 3D ICs, accelerator cards, Ethernet adapters, systems on modules (SoMs), intellectual properties, and software and hardware development tools. The company offers a range of FPGA brands, including Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7.



Intel Corporation (US)



Intel Corporation held the second position in the FPGA market industry in 2022. Intel Corporation (US) is a leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips and other computing devices. In 2015, Intel Corporation acquired Altera Corporation to enter the FPGA market industry. The company's product offerings include microprocessors, network interface controllers and integrated circuits, motherboard chipsets, flash memory, embedded processors, graphics chips, and other devices related to communications and computing. It offers various FPGAs and SoC FPGAs that are used in wide range of applications in automotive, computer & storage, embedded vision, medical, military & aerospace, and test & measurement verticals. Intel Corporation holds a strong position in the FPGA market industry, offering various FPGAs and SoC FPGAs for applications such as automobiles, computer & storage, embedded vision, and medical. It offers some high-end FPGA products under its Stratix 10 Series, Stratix 5 Series, and Arria 10 Series.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the FPGA market industry, mainly due to the telecommunications, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and computing sectors. China and Japan play a crucial role in the rapidly growing 5G market, with India following closely behind in rolling out 5G technology. This presents growth opportunities for telecom companies in India, thus driving the FPGA market industry. Industrial automation is also on the rise in Asia Pacific, increasing the demand for FPGAs.