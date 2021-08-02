FPGA Market Worth $9.1 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- According to a research report "FPGA Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (?16 nm, 22/28–90 nm, and >90 nm), Vertical, and Region - Global - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the FPGA market size is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 6.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026.



Increase in global adoption of AI and IoT, and rising deployment of data centers and high-performance computing are among the factors driving the growth of the FPGA market.



By configuration, the low-end segment is projected to hold the largest share of FPGA market during the forecast period



The market for low-end is expected to hold the largest share of FPGA market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their ability to provide design security and protection against tampering, reverse engineering, and cloning. Moreover, low-end FPGAs have low power consumption, offer more functionalities at minimum costs, and can be used extensively in automotive, consumer electronics, displays, industrial, military, video and image processing, and wireless applications.



By node size, ?16 nm segment is projected to witness the growth at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The ?16 nm segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is largely due to the increased adoption of FPGAs with ?16 nm node size across the world owing to their low power consumption, as well as ease of upgrading and reprogramming them remotely. The adoption of 10 nm node size FPGAs in high-end applications such as edge computing, 5G networking, data centers, and AI has also reinforced the growth of this segment of the market.



By technology, the SRAM segment is projected to hold the largest share of FPGA market during the forecast period



The SRAM segment is projected to hold the largest share of the FPGA market, during the forecast period. SRAM-based FPGAs are developed through the CMOS fabrication process that enables improved power efficiency and higher logic density compared to other technologies, thus driving the growth of the market.



By vertical, the data centers & computing segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The data centers & computing segment of the market is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) in cloud storage and increasing technological developments taking place in the field of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning.



By region, APAC to hold the largest share of the FPGA market throughout the forecast period



APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the overall FPGA market in 2026. The key factor contributing to the growth of the FPGA market in APAC is the increasing Internet penetration, ongoing technological advancements such as the advent of 4G and 5G, and rising number of technologically advanced consumer electronic devices and connected device users leading to an increase in data traffic.



Xilinx, Inc. (US); Intel Corporation (US); Microchip Technology Inc. (US); Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US); QuickLogic Corporation (US); Efinix Inc. (US); Flex Logix Technologies (US); GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation (US); Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US); and S2C, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the FPGA market.



