FPM.Global Recognized by the European

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- FPM.Global, also known as Financial Partners Marketing, was named both the 2021 Best Forex Affiliate Programme and Best Financial Affiliate Programme as part of The European's 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards.



These coveted accolades are intended to acknowledge organizations and individuals that stand out from the crowd while constantly moving their companies and industries forward and are thus considered a great honour within the business community. FPM.Global is thrilled to report that it has been declared winner in not one but two categories at this year's ceremony.



FPM.Global has been active in the affiliate marketing space since 2019 and has acquired over 20,000 partners in more than 100 different countries during this time. Its leading programs offer the highest CPA (cost-per-acquisition)/ Revenue share for Forex and crypto traffic respectively. Meanwhile the company's affiliates have praised its timely payouts and flexible payment plans, which include both CPA remuneration as well as traditional commission-based models. In addition to these recent awards, it has also been officially recognized by leading industry players, such as Investing.com, BeInCrypto and FXEmpire.



Speaking on this landmark day for the company, FPM.Global Director Denis Efimenko said:



"Having only launched less than two years ago in 2019, such an achievement is nothing short of spectacular. Since the very beginning, we have been committed to building close partnerships with our affiliates to help them maximize their potential earnings with us. I like to think that this great honour is our reward for adopting this novel, synergistic approach to affiliate marketing. Buoyed by these awards, we will continue to put affiliates first as we seek to expand even further in coming years."



Denis Efimenko



The awarding body, The European, is a highly respected publication which, throughout the last decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence via its annual awards programme. Their judging panel has extensive experience across a range of sectors, supported by a highly dedicated research team.



To learn more about FPM.Global please visit https://fpm.global/ or contact affiliates@fpm.global.



Media Contact



FPM Global

9H Maxgrand Plaza, No.3 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong-Kong

www.fpm.global

affiliates@fpm.global

