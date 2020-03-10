F/R Films Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Short Film!

Lochmaben, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- F/R Films is a UK based film production company, and it has proudly announced its new short film project titled 'Within: Joe Evan's Story'. The company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. The upcoming film basically explores mental health issues and crime and how someone with mental health problems might deal with committing crime.



"Our ultimate goal with this short film is to submit it to various film festivals, and we need your support on Kickstarter to achieve this goal." Said Fraser McGowan, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Fraser is a self-taught film director, actor and cinematographer, while Robbie Templeton is also a self-taught director, actor and editor. Both filmmakers are from Southern Scotland, and they have put a lot of efforts in conduction research before making the film.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/frfilms/within-joe-evans-story and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and release of this film. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 15,000. Furthermore, the filmmakers are offering a wide range of perks for the backers, including an opportunity to spend a whole day at the set, while more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About F/R Films

F/R Films is a UK based film company founded by Fraser McGowan and Robbie Templeton. The film production company has announced its latest project, which is a crime/horror film called 'Within: Joe Evan's Story'. The film is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and the funds raised in this campaign will cover equipment hire, location rent, food and pay for actors and crew, wardrobe/props, lighting, make-up and sound, and post production, etc.



Contact:



Contact Person: Fraser McGowan

Company: F/R Films

City: Lochmaben

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: 07464465055

Email: frasermgowan08@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/frfilms/within-joe-evans-story