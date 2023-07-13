NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Frac Sand Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Frac Sand market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are Chongqing Changjiang (China), Fairmount Santrol Inc. (United States), Source Energy Services (Canada), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (United States), CARBO Ceramics Inc. (United States), Qualicy Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Shiv Minerals (India), Minehub (India).



Definition: Frac sand is defined as the naturally occurring crystalline silica sand which is processed from high-purity sandstone. It is widely used in the oil and gas industry for hydraulic fracturing. Frac sand is used to prop open fractures which are known as proppant. Increasing usage of frac sand in various application such as oil exploitation & natural gas exploration and rising demand for oil and gas extracted from unconventional resources is likely to be a prime driver for the global frac sand market.



In June 2022, ProFrac Holding Corp announced that its subsidiary ProFrac Holdings II, LLC acquired SP Silica of Monahans, LLC, and SP Silica Sales, LLC. It is a subsidiary of Signal Peak Silica. This acquisition was valued at approximately USD 90 million. With the acquisition, company has expanded its frac sand business.



Market Opportunities:

Unconventional Oil and Gas Reserves and Rising Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India



Market Trends:

One of the Latest of this Market is the Rising Demand of Frac Sand for the Extraction of Petroleum Fluids



Market Drivers:

Growth in the Oil and Gas Industry and Increasing Proppant Consumption Per Well

The Extensive Use of Frac Sand for Extracting Petroleum by the Fracking Process



The Global Frac Sand Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Northern White Sand, Brown (Brady) Sand, Others), Application (Oil Exploitation, Natural Gas Exploration), Sand Sizes Ranges (0.1 Millimeters in Diameter, 2 Millimeter in Diameter, Others)



Global Frac Sand market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



