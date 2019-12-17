Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Acquisitions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- A new report published by Infinium Global Research on "Frac Sand Market(Type - White Sand, Brown Sand, and Other Types; Application - Oil Exploitation, Natural Gas Exploration, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Frac Sand is a sand type that has small uniform particles that are injected into rock formation with water for fracture of the rock in a process called hydraulic fracturing. It is used as a prop that opens fractures that are created. Frac sand is mainly used in the oil and gas industry for rock fissures to be opened and the flow rate of natural gas or oil can be increased.



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Rising Concerns Regarding Depleting Energy Sources Boost the Frac Sand Market



Growth in investments for exploration activities of oil and natural gas, demand for energy sources based on fossil fuels such as products based on petroleum, natural gas boosts the growth for the Frac sand market. Depleting energy sources based on carbon and sources of crude fossil fuel needs a huge amount of Frac sand to extract petroleum oil and gas. Moreover, the increasing focus of major companies in the production of petroleum through hydraulic fracturing in emerging countries generates opportunities for the frac sand market in the near future.



Major Market Players are Setting Trends in the Global Frac Sand Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include Unimin Corporation, Badger Mining Corporation, Preferred Sands, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, Source Energy Services, Hi-Crush Inc., FAIRMOUNT SANTROL, Emerge Energy Services LP, and CARBO Ceramics Inc.



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White Sand Segment Anticipated to Grow at a Substantial Rate



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market includes white sand, brown sand, and other types. Based on the application the study includes oil exploitation, natural gas exploration, and other applications.



Dominance Held by North America in the Global Frac Sand Market



Geographically, North America dominates the frac sand market holding the largest share. The presence of numerous petroleum companies in the region enhances growth for frac sand in North America. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate due to growth in petroleum exploration activities in the region. Moreover, growth in government focusing on being self-sufficient for fuel requirements boosts growth for the frac sand market in the region.



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research provides in-depth insight regarding the market, its trends, indicators, and factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. IGR expertise in the analysis of the market growth using analytical tools, that were also used to analyze the market for the Frac Sand market. Other than, chemical and materials IGR also deals in the field of agriculture, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and packaging, energy, infrastructure and mining, ICT, semiconductors and electronics and industrial automation.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the frac sand.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.