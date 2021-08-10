Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2021 -- The Fractional Flow Reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.



The Growth in this market is primarily attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cost benefits of FFR, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario for FFR.



Expected Revenue Surge: The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period



Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies;



Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the fractional flow reserve market. More than half of the world's population resides in India and China, owing to which, these countries are home to a large target patient base. Rapid economic growth and increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets are encouraging patients in these countries to spend on quality healthcare services, thereby helping players in the FFR Market to expand their presence in these emerging markets. Furthermore, regulatory policies in Asia are considered to be more adaptive and business-friendly due to the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on technology,



The fractional flow reserve market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring. The invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and will continue to do so during the forecast period. Invasive FFR monitoring is considered the gold standard for determining the hemodynamic impact of coronary lesions. This technology utilizes pressure guidewires and monitoring systems for the measurement of fractional flow reserve. The pressure guidewire measures the flow and pressure of the blood before and after the blockage to produce a ratio.



Based on Products,



The invasive monitoring market is segmented into pressure guidewires and FFR monitoring systems. The pressure guidewires segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growth in the number of PCI procedures (as a result of the rising prevalence of CVD), strong recommendation for the use of guided revascularization by measuring FFR in specific clinical scenarios, and the single-use nature of pressure guidewires, which ensures repeat purchases.



Geographically; North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market. The large share of the North American FFR Market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.



The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands)