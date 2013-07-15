Fractions Calculator Released to Create a Streamlined Shortcut to Math Problems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Calculating fractions is not always a simple process and is easily confused even by those who need to calculate them every day. Despite their frequent use in statistics, accounting, economics, architecture and any number of other practical applications, there has still been no shorthand developed on commercially available calculators to deal with fractions in a time economic way. The result is that long form calculation can take up a surprising amount of time in a typical worker’s day. Now, a solution is at hand thanks to Free Math Calculator, and as their name implies, it’s freely available to all.



The Fractions calculator can be downloaded from the Free Math Calculator website in seconds and installed just as quickly, so that those eager to start saving time needn’t waste any in getting started. From there they are met by a simple, elegant user interface that allows them to input figures and get out the appropriate fractions accurately every time.



No matter how simple or complex the fraction math is the calculator breezes through it effortlessly. It’s designed to be used by both children who are new to fractions and advanced users.



A spokesperson for Free Math Calculator explained, “The fraction calculator was a particular functionality set that could only be gotten longhand from regular calculators, creating headaches for people who had to punch in strings of commands. We shortened this to a simple one click process- enter the number and then select the fraction, both in terms of the category –for example sevenths- and then how many sevenths. It’s one of those small things that eats up so much time in the work week for accountants, economists and students studying math, but now it doesn’t have to. Our calculator eliminates this accumulation of time wasted instantly.”



About Fractions Calculator

This fraction calculator is incredibly easy to use. The fractions calculator was created with ease of use in mind and an intuitive interface that anyone could get used to no matter how basic their computer skills. It is hard to say how much time a fraction calculator can save a business, but if time is money, then this free calculator could help save a lot. For more information, please visit: http://freemathcalculator.com/