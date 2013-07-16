Fragrances - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The G8 Fragrances industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 fragrances market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 fragrances market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key fragrances market retailers' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $16,522.4 million in 2012 to the global fragrances industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $18,774.9 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the fragrances industry, with market revenues of $5,734.8 million in 2012. This was followed by France and Germany, with a value of $2,791.4 and $2,298.0 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the fragrances industry in the G8 nations with a value of $6,642.1 million in 2016, followed by France and the UK with expected values of $3,033.3 and $2,995.8 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the G8 fragrances market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 fragrances market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 fragrances market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the G8 fragrances market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Household Appliances - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Apparel Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Household Products - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Haircare - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Water Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide