Fragrances in Denmark - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Although the Danish economy showed signs of improvement in 2011, weakness and uncertainty remained which continued to influences sales. In 2011, Danish consumers focused on the financial turmoil of the euro and upcoming parliamentary election. This resulted in decreasing demand for premium products, including fragrances which are regarded as non-essential products by the majority of consumers. Fragrances sales in Denmark had a -1% value decline and reached DKr1.2 billion in 2011. The decline...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fragrances - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Fragrances: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Brazil
- Fragrances - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide