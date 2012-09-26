Fragrances in Germany - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Fragrances in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Fragrances are still perceived as a luxury that is not needed in everyday life. People are therefore more careful when choosing their perfume. They try a lot of different scents to find out which one combines with their personality and has the image they want to give of themselves.
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
