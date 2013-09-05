Fragrances in Greece - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Rising unemployment and diminishing disposable incomes pushed consumers away from luxury items. The recession trends favoured smaller packages (30ml, 40ml) and cheaper brands, while items on offer or with gift-with-purchase were increasingly popular. In what was a steady trend in fragrances, advertising continued to play a crucial role for the success of new launches.
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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