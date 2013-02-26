"Fragrances in Mexico - a Snapshot (2012)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Fragrances in Mexico by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers men's and women's fragrances. It excludes body sprays. Market size is based on all retail sales including direct to consumer. Market size for Fragrances in Mexico is given in %, MXN and USD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Mexico. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fragrances in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in Brazil - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in Austria - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in Sweden - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)