"Fragrances in New Zealand" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Fragrances in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Price-conscious consumers shopped around for fragrances searching for lower prices, with other non-grocery retailers, including grey market channels, mass merchandisers and internet retailers, winning out over traditional channels, such as department stores and pharmacies. The former sold similar branded premium fragrances but at lower prices.
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fragrances in New Zealand
- Fragrances - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Fragrances: Global Industry Guide
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, April 2012
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in China
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, July 2012
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, February 2012
- TrendSights: Tomorrow's Consumer Brand Landscape
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Germany
- Fragrances Market in Western Europe - Product Launch Quarterly