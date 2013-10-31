"Fragrances in Saudi Arabia" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- A Fatwa was issued in June 2012 by Dr Ali Ahmed Mashael, Grand Mufti at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. This stated that Muslims can use alcohol-based fragrances, due to the proportion of alcohol in fragrances being low. While the Fatwa stated that cautious Muslims could use oil-based fragrances that are alcohol-free, it also stated that the use of alcohol-based fragrances would not affect the purity of a Muslim's prayers. This Fatwa thus encouraged many...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fragrances - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Fragrances - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Female Fragrances Market in Hong Kong to 2016
- Male Fragrances Market in Hong Kong to 2016
- Unisex Fragrances Market in Hong Kong to 2016
- Male Fragrances Market in China to 2016
- Unisex Fragrances Market in China to 2016
- Female Fragrances Market in China to 2016
- Female Fragrances Market in India to 2016
- Unisex Fragrances Market in India to 2016