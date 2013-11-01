"Fragrances in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Fragrances in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Fragrances in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers men's and women's fragrances. It excludes body sprays. Market size is based on all retail sales including direct to consumer. Market size for Fragrances in South Korea is given in KRW with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in South Korea to 2017
- Yogurt in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Fragrances in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Fragrances in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Unisex Fragrances Market in South Korea to 2017
- Male Fragrances Market in South Korea to 2017
- Unisex Fragrances Market in South Africa to 2017