Fragrances in the United Kingdom - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Sales of fragrances increased by 5% in current value terms in 2011, this being strong growth for a non-essential item in a difficult economic environment. Premium fragrances were considered, like the rest of the luxury goods market, recession-proof. However, this theory is now being questioned as while premium fragrances grew by 9% in 2010 and then 4% in 2011, the category achieved very modest growth of 1% in 2012, although prominent launches such as Jimmy Choo, Sensuous Nude from Estee Lauder,...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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