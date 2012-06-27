Fragrant Plant Oils Coupled With Massage May Provide Relief for Menopausal Symptoms

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- A recent Middle Eastern study ostensibly connected aromatherapy and massage to menopausal relief. This study mentioned that women who received this form of treatment experienced a reduction in symptoms which could include irritability and sleeping difficulties.



“Previous studies have already found the health-related benefits of scented oils. For example, some studies show that lavender helps in relaxation,” K. Chatman, owner of Massage Therapy Marketplace, said.



Aromatherapy is the usage of essential oils derived from plants for therapeutic purposes such as learning how to give a good massage. These oils may be applied on the skin, poured into hot or warm bath water, or vaporized and then inhaled.



“Aromatherapy has plenty of benefits. It can be used to reduce stress and anxiety; two factors that contribute to hot flashes in women. Menopause could cause a woman’s sex drive to decrease and essential oils could be used to enhance sexual desire,” Mr. Chatman explained.



As a result, it makes sense that massage and essential oils could generate health benefits in women suffering from menopause during this study. However, with a sample size of only 90 people, it may be hard to draw a conclusion since this group is probably not representative of most women.



“More research needs to be conducted to determine if massage and massage with aromatherapy are correlated with menopausal relief. Even, if this treatment is effective, it may be too costly for some due to the hourly cost associated with massages. Likewise, women should also consider other alternatives such as cooler temperature, Yoga or meditation, and exercise,” said K.A. Chatman.



In conclusion, any activity that can reduce anxiety and stress in women via relaxation could help reduce symptoms associated with menopause. Likewise, massage therapy and aromatherapy could be utilized by women to directly experience any menopausal relief.



For related content regarding pain relief, feel free to go to this resource: http://massagetherapymarketplace.com/how-to-give-a-good-massage/.



About Massage Therapy Marketplace

Massage Therapy Marketplace provides useful content on massage and similar methods that promote relaxation and pain relief. The website also provides information on other forms of alternative medicine and practices.