Frameless Glass Australia Initiates "Beat the Heat" Pool Fencing Discount for Brisbane Customers

Molendinar, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Looking for the right pool fencing to add that perfect touch to the pool area? Then Frameless Glass Australia (FGA), based in Molendinar, has the answer.



As one of the foremost providers of pool fencing to customers in the Brisbane metropolitan area, FGA is deeply aware of the consumer need to balance eye-catching décor with cost-effectiveness. The supplier recently initiated an exclusive “Beat the Heat” discount on pool fencing for Brisbane customers, offering top-quality frameless glass pool fencing at only $295 per meter. This limited-time special includes the product fencing, including a glass gate, and comprehensive product installation. It is being made available for pool areas in public and private locations of all sizes in the Brisbane region.



“Since our founding in 2009, our customers’ needs have been at the forefront of our priorities, especially the consumer demand for quality glass products at affordable prices,” said Ian Butler, company spokesperson for Frameless Glass Australia. “Our attentiveness to our customers’ needs have earned us an enduring reputation for offering top-quality, beautiful fully frameless and semi-frameless glass products with customer service unlike any you’ll find anywhere else. We also have a competitor price-matching guarantee where we’ll match a competitor’s price listing for a like product if you bring it to our attention.”



The frameless pool glass fencing comes with a six-month warranty that comes with all of FGA’s product offerings.



When a customer buys pool fencing from Frameless Glass Australia, here is what he or she gets:



- Free, in-depth project measurement and in-detail installation plan

- 12 mm-thick Grade A-toughened glass in compliance with current relevant standards and requirements

- Flawless stainless steel spigots

- Completely reliable and licensed installation service from project set-up to clean-up. Customers will not deal with the hassle and risks of an outside installer here.

- Documentation demonstrating installed product compliance with Australian standards



The quoted price does not cover the pricing of customised-dimensions fencing.



Savvy customers who want to achieve the perfect balance of a great looking pool area without any strain on their pocketbook can visit the listed website or call the listed number for more details. FGA will answer any question or concern with immediacy.



About Frameless Glass Australia

Frameless Glass Australia provides semi-framed and fully framed glass products for interior and exterior use as well as comprehensive installation services. The company serves homeowners and building professionals in the Brisbane and Gold Coast regions. With a strong reputation for first-rate products, prompt and efficient customer service, and unbeatable prices, Frameless Glass Australia is committed to offering local buyers the best quality semi-frameless and fully frameless glass applications and products found anywhere.



Please visit the listed website or call the listed number for more information about how you can make your pool area the one that everyone wants to be at.



Contact Information: Ian Butler

Company: Frameless Glass Australia

Address: 5/18 Export Drive, Molendinar, OLD 4214 Australia

Phone: 07 5563 3326

Email: press@framelessglassaustralia.com

Website: http://www.framelessglassaustralia.com/