Frameless Glass Australia Offering Discounted Rates on All Frameless Pool Fences for Gold Coast & Brisbane Customers

Molendinar, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Frameless Glass Australia (FGA), a leading Gold Coast and Brisbane supplier and installer of semi-frameless and fully frameless glass fencing and other products, is now offering customers in the Brisbane and Gold Coast area high-quality frameless pool fencing at discounted rates.



Frameless Glass Australia (FGA), is making supply and installation of frameless glass pool fencing, including a glass gate, for only $295/meter. The package includes a free project assessment and quote, in-depth installation plan, installation services, quality stainless steel spigots, 12 mm-thick Grade A toughened glass, and documentation showing all products meet current government regulations and standards. The frameless pool fencing is available for purchase and installation at private residences, public pools, and commercial properties. FGA handles projects of any size and type.



"At FGA, we're committed to earning our customers' complete satisfaction with the greatest quality glass applications and products and top-of-the-line service and prompt attention to their needs and concerns," says Ian Butler, spokesperson for Frameless Glass Australia. "All of our products are in compliance with all relevant current Australian government standards. We'll issue a Form 15 Certificate upon project completion for compliance verification."



Frameless Glass Australia's products all come with a six-year guarantee. The company also has a competitor price-matching guarantee: if a customer finds a like product for a lower price, FGA will match it, in line with its commitment to offering products at the most competitive prices possible. All of FGA's contractors are fully licensed according to the standards of the Queensland Building Services Authority, and customers will deal with the same person from initial project assessment and quote to project completion and site clean-up, eliminating risks of improper installation or delayed service.



Many Gold Coast customers have already had frameless glass pool fencing installed and note the quality of FGA's product, expertise, and installation timeliness. One customer in Bundall, Queensland, Chris Collard, had frameless glass pool fencing installed at his residence. Mr. Collard's project consisted of installing FGA's frameless glass pool fencing including in an area with three flights of stairs and a couple of levels of balustrade. Mr. Collard praised FGA's team for its knowledge of its product, the latest decor trends, the governmental legislation that was pertinent to the project, and what he personally desired as the project outcome. "I cannot recommend their work, orientation to even the smallest detail, and their professionalism and customer needs-driven service strongly enough," Mr. Collard concluded.



Customers who are interested in learning more about FGA's first-class frameless glass pool fencing can visit the company's website or call the company office for more details. The company also offers lots of information on the government regulations surrounding fencing. There, customers will also find information on FGA's other top-of-the-line products, including semi-frameless glass applications for both interior and exterior use, other fencing products, and other innovative products for exterior and interior decor.



About Frameless Glass Australia

Founded in 2009, Frameless Glass Australia is a leading supplier and installer of semi-framed and fully framed glass products for interior and exterior use and of fencing products. The company serves homeowners and building professionals in the Brisbane and Gold Coast regions. Known for its attitude to giving the best customer service possible and commitment to earning lifetime customer loyalty, Frameless Glass Australia offers its customers six-year guarantees on all of its products and very competitive price matching with licensed competitors. All of its products are of the greatest aesthetic appeal and compliant with Australian building standards, often exceeding them, and all of its services are prompt, professional, and efficient, guaranteed.



Contact Information:

Ian Butler

Company: Frameless Glass Australia

Address: 5/18 Export Drive, Moledinar, OLD 4214

Email: fgaonline@bigpond.com

Phone: 07 5563 3326

Website: http://www.framelessglassaustralia.com/