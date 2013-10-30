Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Framework Agreement between Andritz AG and Technopromexport to Jointly Develop and Implement Hydropower Projects in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - Deal Analysis from The publisher market report to its offering

Framework Agreement between Andritz AG and Technopromexport to Jointly Develop and Implement Hydropower Projects in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - Deal Analysis from The publisher



Summary



JSC Technopromexport (TPE) and Andritz AG have agreed to enter into a partnership for the construction of hydropower plants in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). TPE is engaged in the construction of power projects and is a subsidary of Rostec State Corporation, while Andritz AG is a supplier of electromechanical systems and a provider of services for hydropower plants. The agreement will be effective for one year from the date of its signature and may be tacitly prolonged with the consent of both parties.



Under the terms of the agreement, TPE will act as general contractor, and will manage engineering and construction work as well as installing and commissioning equipment. Andritz AG will design, produce and supply equipment.



Scope



- The deal report analysis reason behind the partnership and explains the key drivers of this deal.

- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction and few comparable deals.



Reasons to buy



- This report provides insight about the partnership between Andritz AG and Technopromexport (TPE).

- The deal analyses the rationale and drivers behind the partnership.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145103/framework-agreement-between-andritz-ag-and-technopromexport-to-jointly-develop-and-implement-hydropower-projects-in-commonwealth-of-independent-states-cis-deal-analysis-from-globaldata.html

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