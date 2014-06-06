Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "France Autos Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- BMI View: In 2014, we forecast a 2.2% increase in vehicle sales. This comes from a 2% forecasted uptick in the passenger car segment, and 3.2% increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales.
BMI maintains our existing forecast for 2.0% growth in the passenger car segment in 2014. We expect pent-up demand following several years of declines and low base effects from 2013 to boost the market over the course of the year, although we caution that the weak consumer story may serve to dampen sentiment for big-ticket purchases.
Autos production in France is increasingly unattractive due to high labour costs. BMI believes that significant job cuts will be necessary across the supply chain. The decline in France's industrial competitiveness is a fundamental issue facing President Fran?ois Hollande.
The France Autos Report features the latest data and forecasts covering production, sales, imports and exports.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Business Monitor International (BMI)'s France Autos Report provides industry professionals and strategists, corporate analysts, auto associations, government departments and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the automotives market in France.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent automotives industry forecasts on France to test other views - a key input for successful budgetary and planning in the French automotives market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in the French automotives sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in France.
- Assess the activities and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Competitive Landscape Analysis.
Coverage
BMI Industry View
Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts and views, covering production, sales and the introduction of new technology or products.
Global, Regional and Country Industry Overviews
In-depth analysis of the major global and regional developments in the market, which can be linked with the country industry overview, providing cross-country investment, product and financing trends that will affect each market, supported by BMI?s global and regional industry forecasts.
Business Environment Ratings
BMI's proprietary Autos Business Environment Ratings are a unique country-comparative Risk-Reward Ratings index that separately analyses the risks and rewards of operating in each market. It is aimed at investors (including manufacturers, suppliers and dealers) who seek to either identify and compare market opportunities, or evaluate country-specific operational challenges.
The ratings methodology makes sophisticated use of over 40 industries, economic and demographic data points.
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