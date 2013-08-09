Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the France beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the France beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The development of beer volume during 2012 resembled a rollercoaster as category performance was highly influenced by the weather.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Below average temperatures in Q1 and Q2 led to stagnating and even declining beer consumption. However, the warm summer months and a mild winter supported beer growth.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The France Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the France Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

After a small recovery in 2011, PL volumes dropped in 2012, as consumers began to seek more premium and specialty products.



Although the pace of growth is declining, flavored beers have recorded one of the highest growth rates among all beer segments and increased by more than 7% in volume.



An increase in excise duty from January 2013 is widely expected to impact the beer market's development. Larger brewers in particular will be affected and will be forced to pass any increases on to the consumer.



Heineken managed to increase its volumes in 2012 and was particularly strong in off-premise channels, even taking over leadership from Kronenbourg.



In off-premise channels, the trend towards premium and specialty beers has had an even higher impact, as only premium and super premium beers managed to grow in 2012. Off-premise volume increased by almost 3% due to the high market share of premium and super premium beers



Key Highlights

Market value has grown in 2012 and was highly driven by the positive development of premium and super premium beers.



Off-premise channels have continued to drive the beer market because wine takes the larger share of on-premise sales. Within off-premise, premium and specialty beers had a much greater impact than discount and mainstream brands.



Growth of metal cans continued in 2012, although at a lower level than 2011. The 50cl can was particularly popular with an increasing number of brands using this pack type.



Growth of 8% was recorded for exports in 2012, which was predominantly driven by French PL producers.



There has been significant movement in the QSR sector, as leading fast food chains switch from one brand to another.



Companies Mentioned



A-BINBEV FRANCE, BRASSERIE BAVARIA, BRASSERIE CASTELAIN, BRASSERIE DUYCK, BRASSEURS DE GAYANT, BRASSERIE DE SAINT-OMER, BRASSERIES HEINEKEN ,KARLSBRU FRANCE SA ,BRASSERIES KRONENBOURG SA ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138930/france-beer-market-insights-2013.html