France Business Forecast Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Core Views
France's economy is showing signs of a sharp economic slowdown in light of the deteriorating global macroeconomic backdrop, and while a return to recessionary conditions remains outside our core view for now, we note that the French economy and, in particular the domestic banking sector, are highly susceptible to a further intensification of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
We expect pressure to mount on the government to engage in more concerted fiscal consolidation in 2013, particularly given the minimal fiscal adjustment undertaken in 2012. While France has thus far not fallen prey to the bond vigilantes as has happened to the peripheral countries of the eurozone, the country has one of the largest public sector debt piles in Europe and remains susceptible to contagion effects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down our 2013 real GDP growth forecast for France to 0.4%, from a previous forecast of 0.6% on the back of our expectations for a weaker household segment and slowing external demand.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Fiscal Forecast: The possibility of a further intensification of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis and the potential need for state-led capital injections in the domestic banking sector keep the risks to our fiscal deficits over the medium term firmly to the downside.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Ireland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q2 2013