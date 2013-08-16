Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Cancer Diagnostics Market 2013 Sales Forecasts, Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies market report to its offering

Summary



This comprehensive report contains 585 pages, 95 tables, and presents analysis of the major business opportunities emerging in the cancer diagnostics market during the next five years. The report examines trends in the French cancer diagnostics market; reviews current and emerging tests; analyzes potential applications of various diagnostic technologies; forecasts sales of major tumor markers by country and market segment; profiles leading market players and potential entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.







Rationale



The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the French cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion.



Cancer Diagnostic Tests



ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone,



Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.



Market Segmentation Analysis



- Sales and market shares of major suppliers,



by individual cancer diagnostic test.



- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts



for major cancer diagnostic tests by market segment, including:



- Hospitals



- Commercial/Private Laboratories



- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review



of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.



- Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments.



Current and Emerging Products



- Review of over 200 current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests,



including:



- Biochemical Markers



- Oncogenes



- Growth Factors



- Hormones



- Colony Stimulating Factors



- Lymphokines



- Immunohistochemical Stains, and others.



- Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for



cancer diagnostic testing, including their operating characteristics,



features and selling prices.



Technology Review



- Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA



probes, biochips/microarrays, chromosome analysis, IT,



artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, biosensors, and other technologies



and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.



- Review of competing/complementing technologies, including



CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.



- Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities



and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests



and detection technologies.



Competitive Assessments



- Strategic assessments of major suppliers



and start-up firms developing innovative



technologies and products, including their sales,



product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative



arrangements, and new products in R&D.



Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations



- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially



significant market appeal during the next five years.



- Design criteria for new products.



- Alternative market penetration strategies.



- Potential market entry barriers and risks.



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