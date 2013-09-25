Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 France Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the French cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Cider volumes are in ongoing decline in France, sales declined by a further 3% in 2012. Historically, the key cider regions are at the north of France (Brittany and Normandy), but cider is available nationwide, and is a standard product in retail. Traditionally a country famous for wine, France also has a successful beer industry, which takes consumers away from the cider industry, especially those in younger age groups.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The traditional product perceived as dated and the competition of wine and beer has been hard for cider producers.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The France Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the France cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

The traditional cider brands are perceived as dated, producers now trying to target younger consumers with new products and pack sizes. This focus has the goal of changing the perception of cider consumption from jovial get-togethers to more dynamic, lifestyle-oriented occasions.



Niche products, such as artisanal or organic ciders, mainly from smaller producers, increasingly appear on the market. The development of new varieties is still a field to be explored by the industry. Nevertheless, a trend towards new influences has sprung up in the last years, with minor players being the more innovative forces in the game.



Consolidated market with only a few players. The cider market in France is still dominated by the big players who together accounting for approaching 88% of branded production.



Smaller producers often form cooperatives to join forces and find their niches in the struggling market.



Cider in France is segmented by taste and alcohol content. All segments declined in volume in 2012, reflecting the development of the overall category.



Key Highlights

The decline of the French cider market is expected to continue in 2013 with a fall of more than 2% anticipated. All branded products are expected to continue to shed volume.



Most retail chains offer PL ciders under their own names, some of them produced by the large cider companies. Taking all PL sales into account, segment sales rose up by 1%, due to the nationwide availability and good quality of the ciders seen on the market; this segments performance prevented a steeper category decline.



In terms of price segmentation, both the discount and premium sectors saw share and volume gains.



The success of Ecusson Ros continued in 2012, bringing the number two trademark in the country new customers, who appreciated Ecusson's willingness to innovate.



Pricing for nearly all distribution channels remained the same or rose in 2012 but category value declined because of large volume loss.



Companies Mentioned



CSR - CIDRERIES SOPAGLY REUNIES, CSR Full Cider Brand List, CSR, VAL DE RANCE, Val De Rance Full Cider Brand List ,Val de Rance



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141597/france-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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