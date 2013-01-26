France Defence & Security Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "France Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- BMI's France Defence & Security Report examines the country's strategic posture, its defence community, order of battle, and current and future procurement programmes.
The report examines the current structure of the French armed forces. It evaluates ongoing defence reform initiatives and examines the position of France in NATO, and its defence commitments around the world. In addition, it discusses the French defence industry and its performance both in home and international markets.
A central focus of BMI's France Defence and Security Report is the feasibility of the country maintaining its high levels of defence spending vis-a-vis its high levels of public debt.
The report outlines several key findings. These include the overriding need for France to continue is fastpaced military reforms to improve the country's ability to intervene in crises around the world. It asserts that French defence companies continue to offer high quality material, and that French contractors are now emerging as the sellers of choice in markets around the world. Moreover, the report examines France's continuing deployment to Afghanistan, along with the recent leading role it played during NATO combat operations in Libya in 2011. Beyond these issues, the report studies French defence spending, and the country's desire to maintain spending levels above the two percent of GDP goal of NATO.
Several key changes have been made to the Q113 BMI France Defence and Security report. Chiefly these relate to discussions of the following subjects:
