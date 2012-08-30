France Defence & Security Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "France Defence & Security Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- BMI's France Defence and Security Report examines the country's strategic posture, its defence community, order of battle, and current and future procurement programmes.
The report examines the current structure of the French armed forces. It evaluates ongoing defence reform initiatives and examines the position of France in NATO, and its defence commitments around the world. In addition, it discusses the French defence industry and its performance both in home and international markets.
One key question which BMI's France Defence and Security Report examines is the feasibility of the country maintaining its high levels of defence spending vis-a-vis its high levels of public debt.
The report outlines several key findings. These include the overriding need for France to continue is fastpaced military reforms to improve the country's ability to intervene in crises around the world. It asserts that French defence companies continue to offer high quality materiel, and that French contractors are now emerging as sellers of choice in markets around the world. Moreover, the report examines France's continuing deployment to Afghanistan, along with the recent leading role it played during NATO combat operations in Libya in 2011. Beyond these issues, the report studies French defence spending, and the country's desire to maintain spending levels above the two percent of GDP goal of NATO.
Several key changes have been made to the Q212 BMI France Defence and Security report. Chiefly these relate to discussions of the following subjects:
- The impact of the election of Francois Hollande as President of France on the country's defence and security community.
- Modernisation efforts across the French army, navy and air force in terms of the procurement of new equipment.
- Deepening international defence cooperation that France is enjoying with Senegal and also with Libya.
- The possible scenarios for France's eventual withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is now expected to starte before the end of 2012.
