France Food & Drink Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Major concerns over France's economic future continue to linger amid slowing growth and rising unemployment. Expectations are that the household segment will remain weak, with knock-on implications for food and drink spend.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +0.5%; forecast to 2017 = +5.7%
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales = +2.3%; forecast to 2017 = +5.0%
- 2013 soft drink value sales = +2.5%; forecast to 2017 = +19.3%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +2.0%; forecast to 2017 = +15.9%
Key Industry Trends And Developments
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Danone Cuts Costs To Offset Ailing European Sales: In early 2013 French food giant Danone reported that underlying 2012 sales rose by 5.4% to EUR20.87bn, below that of multinational rivals Nestle and Unilever. The dairy division registered a sales rise of 2% in 2012 in contrast to double digit sales growth for its bottled water and baby nutrition. The company stated that dairy sales have fallen by 10% in Spain, Italy and Portugal since the third quarter, with zero growth registered in France. At the same time the company announced it was to cut around 900 jobs in a bid to cope with the downturn in its dairy business in southern Europe.
Carrefour Calls Time On Indonesia: Under new CEO Georges Plassat, France-based retailer Carrefour has looked to sell international businesses where it is not a market leader. This focus on its core domestic business as well as higher-growth markets where it has a strong presence was further demonstrated by its decision in late 2012 to sell a controlling 60% stake in its Indonesian business to domestic company CT Corp for US$673mn - valuing the unit at about US$1.12bn. Carrefour has been making tangible progress in France, where it is focusing heavily on price.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ireland Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Italy Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Japan Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Canada Food & Drink Report Q2 2013