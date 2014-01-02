France Freight Transport Report 2014 - New Study Released

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- We believe the French economy will show signs of a protracted recovery in 2014, but is expected to struggle with long-standing labour issues and uncompetitive exports. These constraints are likely to weigh on the country's freight sector, and any resolution is unlikely until structural concerns in France's labour market are addressed. As discussed in this report, however, that task is proving a challenge for the government - a fact most evident in the freight sector itself. Nevertheless, some freight modes are forecast to outperform others over the year. If the French economy can match the pace of recovery seen among its peers, its freight sector will benefit from the uptick in regional demand.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 Marseille-Fos total tonnage throughput growth forecast at 6.5%, and to average 6.2% to 2018.
- 2014 French air freight tonnes forecast to grow by 3.7% and to average 3.5% to 2018.
- 2014 French road freight tonnage growth forecast at 2.1%, and to average 2.2% over the medium term.
- 2014 rail freight tonnage in France forecast to grow 1.9%, and to average 3.2% to from 2014 to 2018.
- Tonnage carried on France's inland waterways is forecast to see growth of 2.3% in 2014, and to average 2.5% to 2018.
- France's total trade real growth in 2014 forecast to be 5.5%, and to average 5.3% over the medium term to 2018.
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Key Industry Trends
Air Freight Companies Tighten Belts Amid Sector Slowdown
With France's air freight sector remaining stagnant in 2013, companies are downsizing operations and cutting costs in order to counter the lack of growth. Air France-KLM Cargo, the country's largest air freight firm, has been particularly affected by the slowdown, and its ongoing reform measures are indicative of wider trends in France's air freight sector. The company has, over the past year, announced plans to streamline its freighter fleet, close a warehouse at Paris Orly, and implement staff cuts affecting around 2,600 employees over the next few years.
Port Development Projects To Sustain Solid Growth
Growth at France's ports will continue in 2014, following solid expansion over the past year. All of the country's major are gearing up for this with significant investments aimed at upgrading facilities. The port of Marseille, France's largest maritime cargo facility, announced the details of its Western basins development project. The project was launched in expectation of the gains from national port reforms and the ending of anti-reform industrial action.
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