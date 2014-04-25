Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Infrastructure Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

After six years of consecutive negative growth, we expect the French construction industry to

return to low, but positive growth in 2014, as our 0.5% forecast indicates. Our fundamental view remains

unchanged, as we believe that while the worst is over for the industry, a strong rebound is off the cards. Our

view aligns with our Country Risk forecast for economic growth which expects a moderate recovery of 0.7%

real GDP growth in 2014. We expect transport infrastructure projects to lead this timid recovery over the

next decade, with more sustainable growth necessitating a wide range of structural reforms.

Our slight optimism for the French construction industry comes on the back of growth in the infrastructure

industry, which we expect to outperform the overall construction sector. Buoyed by growth in the transport

segment, we expect the share of infrastructure in the total value of the construction industry to increase from

an 18.1% in 2014 to nearly 20% by 2023. This will lead to average annual real growth of 1.9% in the

construction sector over the period.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153168/france-infrastructure-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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