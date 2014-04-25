Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Infrastructure Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
After six years of consecutive negative growth, we expect the French construction industry to
return to low, but positive growth in 2014, as our 0.5% forecast indicates. Our fundamental view remains
unchanged, as we believe that while the worst is over for the industry, a strong rebound is off the cards. Our
view aligns with our Country Risk forecast for economic growth which expects a moderate recovery of 0.7%
real GDP growth in 2014. We expect transport infrastructure projects to lead this timid recovery over the
next decade, with more sustainable growth necessitating a wide range of structural reforms.
Our slight optimism for the French construction industry comes on the back of growth in the infrastructure
industry, which we expect to outperform the overall construction sector. Buoyed by growth in the transport
segment, we expect the share of infrastructure in the total value of the construction industry to increase from
an 18.1% in 2014 to nearly 20% by 2023. This will lead to average annual real growth of 1.9% in the
construction sector over the period.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153168/france-infrastructure-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###