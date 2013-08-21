Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of France Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Following negative growth in the construction industry in 2012, we forecast the recession to

continue in 2013 and anticipate construction industry value to contract by 1.9% in real terms over 2013.

The industry has been contracting consecutively for the past five years, from 2008 to 2012, when it

experienced negative growth of -0.4%. At this point, we see little scope for a recovery as France's

macroeconomic outlook remains bleak. Our Country Risk team is forecasting a contraction of -0.3% in

GDP for 2013, which is a significant impediment to any recovery in the construction sector.

With the residential and non-residential construction sub-segment accounting for an estimated 82% of total

construction industry value in 2013, it is unsurprising that the weaknesses in the housing sector are

dampening growth in the industry. House prices in France reportedly dropped 1.7% y-o-y in 2012, marking

the fastest decline since Q409, according to the French National Institute for Statistics and Economic

Studies (INSEE).



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