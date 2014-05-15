France Most Valuable Mobile Demand Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- "France Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology " report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in France and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings

- Demographics - Statistical data on France population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- France mobile penetration rates covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile demand users

- Mobile subscriptions by package type - Insights into Prepaid/Post-paid subscriptions and mobile churn

- Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS, HSPA, LTE

- Total mobile revenues in France.



Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of France operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on France population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- France mobile penetration rates covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile demand users

- Mobile subscriptions by package type - Insights into Prepaid/Post-paid subscriptions and mobile churn

- Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS, HSPA, LTE

- Total mobile revenues in France.



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors

- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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Table of Contents



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions



2 DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1 France Population, 2009 15F

2.2 France Households, 2009 15F

2.3 France Businesses, 2009 15F

2.4 France Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 15F

2.5 France Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.6 France PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.7 France Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 15F

2.8 Exchange Rate (EUR) / US$, 2009 15F



3 MOBILE PENETRATION OF POPULATION

3.1 France Main Lines, 2009 15F

3.2 France Mobile Users, 2009 15F

3.3 France Mobile Subscriptions by Type, 2009 15F

3.4 France Mobile Demand Users, 2009 15F



4 MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS BY TYPE OF PACKAGE

4.1 France Mobile Prepaid Subscriptions, 2009 15F

4.2 France Mobile Post-paid Subscriptions, 2009 15F

4.3 France Mobile Churn, 2009 15F



5 MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 France Total Mobile Subscriptions, 2009 15 F

5.2 France Average Monthly Voice MOU, 2009 15 F



6 MOBILE ARPS

6.1 France Mobile ARPS by Operator, 2009 15 F

6.2 France Mobile ARPS by Subscription Type, 2009 15 F

6.3 France Mobile ARPS by Subscription Type, 2009 15 F



7 MOBILE REVENUES

7.1 France Total Mobile Revenues, 2009 15F



8 APPENDIX

8.1 About Pyramid Research

8.2 Disclaimer



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List of Tables



Table 1: Definitions

Table 2: French Population, 2009 2015F

Table 3: French Households (000), 2009 2015F

Table 4: French Businesses (000), 2009 2015F

Table 5: French Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 2015F

Table 6: French Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 7: French PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 8: French Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 2015F

Table 9: Exchange Rate (EUR) / US$, 2009 2015F

Table 10: French Main Lines (%), 2009 2015F

Table 11: French Mobile Users (%), 2009 15F

Table 12: French Mobile Subscriptions (%), 2009 15F

Table 13: French Mobile Demand Users (%), 2009 15F

Table 14: French Mobile Prepaid Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Table 15: French Mobile Post-paid Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Table 16: French Annual Mobile Churn Rate (%), 2009 2015F

Table 17: French Total Mobile Subscriptions by Technology (000), 2009 2015 F

Table 18: French Average Monthly Voice MOU (units/month), 2009 2015 F

Table 19: French Mobile ARPS by Operator (US$/month), 2009 2015 F

Table 20: French Mobile ARPS by Subscription Type (US$/month), 2009 2015 F

Table 21: French Mobile ARPS by Subscription Type (US$/month), 2009 2015 F

Table 22: French Total Mobile Revenues [US$m], 2009 2015F



List of Figures



Figure 1: French Population, 2009 2015F

Figure 2: French Households (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 3: French Households (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 4: French Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 2015F

Figure 5: French Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 6: French PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 7: French Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 8: Exchange Rate (EUR) / US$, 2009 2015F

Figure 9: French Main Lines (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 10: French Mobile Users (%), 2009 15F

Figure 11: French Mobile Subscriptions (%), 2009 15F

Figure 12: French Mobile Demand Users (%), 2009 15F

Figure 13: French Mobile Prepaid Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 14: French Mobile Post-paid Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 15: French Annual Mobile Churn Rate (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 16: French Total Mobile Subscriptions by Technology (000), 2009 2015 F

Figure 17: French Average Monthly Voice MOU (units/month), 2009 2015 F

Figure 18: French Mobile ARPS by Operator (US$/month), 2009 2015 F

Figure 19: French Mobile ARPS by Subscription Type (US$/month), 2009 2015 F

Figure 20: French Mobile ARPS by Subscription Type (US$/month), 2009 2015 F

Figure 21: French Total Mobile Revenues(US$m), 2009 2015F



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