France Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "France Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- BMI View: French energy policy is subject to change following Francois Hollande's election victory. Nuclear energy in particular is under the spotlight, with the existing commitment set to be diluted in favour of renewables. Hollande has restated a goal of reducing nuclear generation to 50% of the electricity mix, from 75% currently. This leaves the door open for gas to play a larger role. Overall, the future of energy growth is uncertain and the outlook for refiners and fuel distributors remains poor.
The main trends and developments in the French oil & gas sector are:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
