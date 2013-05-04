France Power Report Q2 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- BMI View: Nuclear power accounts for the majority of electricity generation in France, although the government has an ambitious target of reducing nuclear power's share from 75% to 50% by 2025. It's a bold target and not without its opponents; consumers could face an increase in electricity bills of 30% by 2017, according to a report by France's Energy Regulation Commission. BMI believes that France is wise to take steps to diversify its electricity generating mix. The future of the nuclear power industry has been unclear in Europe, following Germany's decision to phase out all nuclear power stations, and macroeconomic conditions in the region are cutting profit margins, making the expense of nuclear power stations less attractive. Hydroelectric power will continue to play a key role in the electricity mix, with several firms keen to bid for hydroelectric concessions - although French politicians are reluctant to open up hydroelectric permits. There are also moves to encourage consumers to use electricity more efficiently, with EUR90mn of funding released in March 2013 to finance energy efficiency projects, including smart meters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI estimates that French power generation in 2012 climbed to 538.4 terrawatt hours (TWh), representing year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 1.5%. Overall thermal generation climbed by an estimated 0.8% y-oy, while hydroelectric generation is estimated to have increased by 13.6%. BMI estimates that the use of non-hydro renewables grew by 5.7% in 2012.
Key trends and developments in the French electricity market:
- The French government's calls for a shift to renewable energy and to reduce nuclear power's share of the electricity generating mix mean that end-users may see electricity bills rise by 30% by 2017, according to a report published by France's Regulatory Commission of Energy (CRE).
- Vattenfall has raised question marks over the government's proposal to renew GDF Suez and EDF's hydroelectric concessions for 25 years, claiming that it may be illegal. Vattenfall had planned to bid for a hydroelectric concession with ArcelorMittal, while E.ON and Enel had also been identified as potential bidders. According to Vattenfall, the EU has called for France to open up its hydroelectric concessions.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pakistan Power Report Q2 2013
- Global Power Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- South Korea Power Report Q2 2013
- Slovakia Power Report Q2 2013
- Iran Power Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Power Report Q2 2013
- Poland Power Report Q2 2013
- Venezuela Power Report Q2 2013
- Global Power Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Qatar Power Report Q2 2013